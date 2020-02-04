Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Annette Giesecke
Annette Giesecke, PhD, is Professor of Classics and Chair of Ancient Greek and Roman Studies at the University of Delaware. She has written on a variety of subjects ranging from Epicurean philosophy and the poetry of Homer and Virgil to ancient attitudes towards the natural environment. She is the author of The Mythology of Plants: Botanical Lore from Ancient Greece and Rome. She lives in Delaware.Read More
Jim Tierney studied illustration at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia. He illustrated the bestselling 75th-Anniversary Edition of Mythology, by Edith Hamilton.
By the Author
Classical Mythology A to Z
An encyclopedic A-to-Z guide, this beautifully illustrated volume offers hundreds of rich, fascinating definitions of 700 major and minor characters, creatures, and places of classical…