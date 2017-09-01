Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Anne Lutz

Anne Lutz is a Wattpad Star and featured author with a collective following of over 80,000 Wattpaders. She has written nine novels, many of which are available on Wattpad. Her most popular work, Sink or Swim, has nearly 4 million reads.
Read More Arrow Icon