Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Anne Lutz
Anne Lutz is a Wattpad Star and featured author with a collective following of over 80,000 Wattpaders. She has written nine novels, many of which are available on Wattpad. Her most popular work, Sink or Swim, has nearly 4 million reads.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Sink or Swim
SINK OR SWIM is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad - an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and…