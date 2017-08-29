SINK OR SWIM is a new release from Hachette Audiobooks: Powered by Wattpad – an innovative collaboration between Hachette Book Group, a leading publisher, and Wattpad, a passionate storytelling community of over 45 million people. Your favorite online stories, now available in your headphones!

Seventeen-year-old Finn Delson has lived her life in the shadows of her older half-sister, Cassi. With Cassi monitoring her every move, Finn doesn’t know what it truly means to be free, to be her own person. So when eighteen-year-old Elliot Parker moves to town from England, Finn already knows he and Cassi will end up together. Except, Elliot doesn’t seem interested in Cassi. Sometimes, it even feels like Elliot’s interested in her.

For the first time, it’s Finn’s turn to fall in love, to be happy. But with Cassi’s jealousy-ridden betrayals and a dangerous secret lurking in the background, Finn might not get her happily-ever-after at all.