Anna Humphrey
Anna Humphrey is an experienced magazine editor who writes and edits for Youth and Family Magazine. She has published fiction and essays in many literary journals. She lives with her husband and daughter in Toronto, Canada, and invites you to visit her online at annahumphrey.com.Read More
By the Author
Mission (Un)Popular
Margot Button has a resolution for seventh grade: Be more normal.Easier said than done, but if Margot can learn to control her big mouth (and…