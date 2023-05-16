About the Author

Anna Esaki-Smith was born in 1961 in Tarrytown, New York. She earned a bachelor’s degree in Asian Studies from Cornell University in 1983 and a master’s degree from the Columbia University School of Journalism in 1987. In 1991, she began work toward an MFA from the Columbia University Graduate School of the Arts, but left just short of a degree to work as a Newsweek correspondent in Hong Kong. Esaki-Smith’s career as a journalist and writer for Reuters, Newsweek, and Success has taken her all over the world, including several posts throughout Asia, where she has worked as a news correspondent. She currently lives in Shanghai with her husband and two sons.