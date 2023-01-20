Free shipping on orders $35+

Anita Sanchez

Anita Sanchez worked for over twenty-five years as an environmental educator for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and now serves as an educational consultant to nature centers, arboreta, and school districts. She is the author of nine published books, including the middle-grade science titles Itch:Everything You Didn’t Want to Know About What Makes You Scratch and Rotten!:Vultures, Beetles, and Slime, Nature’s Decomposers (a Junior Library Guild selection). Visit Anita Sanchez at https://anitasanchez.com/
 
