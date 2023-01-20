Free shipping on orders $35+
Anita Sanchez
Anita Sanchez worked for over twenty-five years as an environmental educator for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, and now serves as an educational consultant to nature centers, arboreta, and school districts. She is the author of nine published books, including the middle-grade science titles Itch:Everything You Didn’t Want to Know About What Makes You Scratch and Rotten!:Vultures, Beetles, and Slime, Nature’s Decomposers (a Junior Library Guild selection). Visit Anita Sanchez at https://anitasanchez.com/Read More
By the Author
Meltdown
Meet the glaciers—before they disappear. Meltdown: Discover Earth's Irreplaceable Glaciers and Learn What You Can Do to Save Them is a kids’ guide to the glorious…