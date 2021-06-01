Angela Petch
Angela Petch is a USA Today bestselling author and an award-winning writer of fiction–and the occasional poem. Every summer she leaves her home in West Sussex, England to reside in the Tuscan Apennines for six months where she and her husband own a renovated watermill which they let out.Read More
By the Author
The Tuscan Secret
In this utterly gripping historical novel inspired by true events, the sacrifices made for love and the tragic consequences of war will echo through generations—perfect for fans…