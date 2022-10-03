Andy Passchier

Andy Passchier (they/them) is a trans nonbinary illustrator originally from the Netherlands and currently based in the USA. In their work, they focus on diversity, inclusivity, and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ topics. They have illustrated several children's books regarding love, family, gender identity, and pronouns, with Gender Identity for Kids being the first book they both wrote and illustrated. Outside of illustrating, they enjoy hanging with their cats, playing D&D, video games, Halloween, and shows about aliens.