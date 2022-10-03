Use BOOKISH22 for 10% off at checkout! Free shipping on $45+
Andy Passchier
Andy Passchier (they/them) is a trans nonbinary illustrator originally from the Netherlands and currently based in the USA. In their work, they focus on diversity, inclusivity, and advocacy for LGBTQIA+ topics. They have illustrated several children's books regarding love, family, gender identity, and pronouns, with Gender Identity for Kids being the first book they both wrote and illustrated. Outside of illustrating, they enjoy hanging with their cats, playing D&D, video games, Halloween, and shows about aliens.Read More
