Andy Ellis
Andy Ellis is a graduate of MIT and former US Air Force officer. In his 20-year tenure, he designed, built, and brought to market many of Akamai’s security products, leading the Fortune 1,000 company from its start as a content delivery network into an industry powerhouse with a billion-dollar dedicated cybersecurity business. Andy is now the founder of leadership development firm Duha, where he teaches his leadership philosophy not only to other executives, but strives to make leadership training more accessible to people at all career levels. He lives in Boston, MA.Read More
