Andrew Scott Cooper is the author of The Oil Kings: How the U.S., Iran and Saudi Arabia Changed the Balance of Power in the Middle East, and an adjunct assistant professor at Columbia University. He is a regular commentator on US-Iran relations and the oil markets, and his research has appeared in many news outlets including the New York Times and The Guardian. He holds a PhD in the history of US-Iran relations and lives in Brussels, Belgium.Read More
