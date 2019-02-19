Andrew Palau

Andrew Palau, son of international evangelist Luis Palau, is an evangelist in his own right — organizing outreach events worldwide for the Palau Association and regularly sharing the gospel with tens of thousands. Andrew can be heard on the daily radio program Reaching Your World, which is on more than 850 radio stations in twenty-seven countries.



He and the Palau team have also been featured in some of the world’s leading media outlets including the Associated Press, Forbes online, the Washington Post , CNBC Asia, and USA Today . In addition, Andrew maintains his own website, which receives 5,000 visitors a month. He and his wife have three children and live in Portland, Oregon, close to the world headquarters of the Palau ministry.