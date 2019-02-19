Andrew Greer

A multiple Dove Award-nominated singer/ songwriter and respected author, Andrew Greer is known for his soulful folk-gospel sound, instinctively captured on his critically-acclaimed Angel Band recordings. Andrew’s 2013 hymns project, All Things Bright & Beautiful, held the #1 position on Nielsen Christian SoundScan’s Instrumental chart for twenty-five consecutive weeks. The author of Transcending Mysteries, Andrew’s stories have appeared in Christianity Today, In Touch, and CCM Magazine. A native Texan, Andrew makes his home in Franklin, Tennessee.



Randy Cox has forty years of experience in music publishing, including his work at Paragon Music, where he discovered Michael W. Smith, and at Meadowgreen Music, where he first signed Rich Mullins. As publisher or representative, Randy’s songs have been heard on more than eighty million recordings, including dozens of Grammy and Dove Award-winning albums. Randy lives in Nashville, Tennessee, where he also serves as adjunct professor at Trevecca University and a consultant with LifeWay Worship Resources.