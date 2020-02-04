Andrew Gelwicks

Andrew Gelwicks is a celebrity fashion stylist. He started in the fashion department at GQ, and later worked in celebrity booking for Teen VOGUE. He also has extensive experiences in public relations, marketing and celebrity relations at Hearst Magazines, Michael Kors, and Starworks Group.



His clientele in New York and LA includes a mix of young Hollywood elite and seasoned stars. His extensive portfolio includes working with Tommy Dorfman, Brandon Flynn, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Sistine Stallone, KJ Apa, Nicole Scherzinger, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Lisa Rinna, Tove Lo, Dascha Polanco, Dominique Jackson, Chloe Lukasiak, the Queer Eye cast, Gigi Gorgeous, Josie Canseco, and more.



Andrew has been featured internationally in Forbes, WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Town & Country, People, Life & Style, Amuze, and El País, among others. He was recently named by Bumble as one of the 100 Most Inspiring New Yorkers.



His writing has been published in The Hollywood Reporter, OUT, The Huffington Post, Harper’s BAZAAR, Teen VOGUE, among others.