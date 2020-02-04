Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Andrew Gelwicks
Andrew Gelwicks is a celebrity fashion stylist. He started in the fashion department at GQ, and later worked in celebrity booking for Teen VOGUE. He also has extensive experiences in public relations, marketing and celebrity relations at Hearst Magazines, Michael Kors, and Starworks Group.Read More
His clientele in New York and LA includes a mix of young Hollywood elite and seasoned stars. His extensive portfolio includes working with Tommy Dorfman, Brandon Flynn, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Sistine Stallone, KJ Apa, Nicole Scherzinger, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Lisa Rinna, Tove Lo, Dascha Polanco, Dominique Jackson, Chloe Lukasiak, the Queer Eye cast, Gigi Gorgeous, Josie Canseco, and more.
Andrew has been featured internationally in Forbes, WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Town & Country, People, Life & Style, Amuze, and El País, among others. He was recently named by Bumble as one of the 100 Most Inspiring New Yorkers.
His writing has been published in The Hollywood Reporter, OUT, The Huffington Post, Harper’s BAZAAR, Teen VOGUE, among others.
His clientele in New York and LA includes a mix of young Hollywood elite and seasoned stars. His extensive portfolio includes working with Tommy Dorfman, Brandon Flynn, Delilah Belle Hamlin, Sistine Stallone, KJ Apa, Nicole Scherzinger, Ryan Jamaal Swain, Lisa Rinna, Tove Lo, Dascha Polanco, Dominique Jackson, Chloe Lukasiak, the Queer Eye cast, Gigi Gorgeous, Josie Canseco, and more.
Andrew has been featured internationally in Forbes, WWD, The Hollywood Reporter, InStyle, Town & Country, People, Life & Style, Amuze, and El País, among others. He was recently named by Bumble as one of the 100 Most Inspiring New Yorkers.
His writing has been published in The Hollywood Reporter, OUT, The Huffington Post, Harper’s BAZAAR, Teen VOGUE, among others.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Queer Advantage
Meet the LGBTQ+ dealmakers, trailblazers, and glass-ceiling breakers. The people who are creating national public policy, running billion-dollar tech enterprises, and winning Olympic medals. The…