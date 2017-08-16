Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Andrés Reséndez
Andrés Reséndez is Professor of History at the University of California, Davis. His book The Other Slavery won the Bancroft Prize and was a finalist for the National Book Award. He lives in Davis, California, with his family.Read More
By the Author
A Land So Strange
The extraordinary tale of a shipwrecked Spaniard who walked across America in the sixteenth centuryIn 1527, a mission set out from Spain to colonize Florida.…