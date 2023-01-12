Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Andreas Viestad
Andreas Viestad is Norway’s premier food columnist and writes a weekly column in Dagbladet. He is also the host of American Public Television’s series New Scandinavian Cooking, now in its third season, which airs in more than sixty countries. When he isn’t traveling, he and his family divide their time between Oslo, Norway, and Cape Town, South Africa. He is the author of Where Flavor Was Born.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Kitchen of Light
This charming and personal exploration of Scandinavian food and culture from one of public television's most charismatic cooks engages readers with personal anecdotes and flavorful…