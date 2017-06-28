Andreas S. Weigend
Neil Gershenfeld is the Director of MIT's Center for Bits and Atoms, and the former director of its famed Media Lab. The author of numerous technical publications, patents, and books, including When Things Start to Think, he has been featured in media such as the New York Times, The Economist, CNN, and PBS. He lives in Somerville, Massachusetts.
By the Author
Time Series Prediction
The book is a summary of a time series forecasting competition that was held a number of years ago. The competition used four different kinds…