Andrea Lankford is the author of Ranger Confidential: Living, Working and Dying in the National Park, a National Geographic "Top Ten Book About U.S. Parks,” and three trail guides. During her twelve-year career as a law enforcement ranger with the National Park Service, Andrea won several awards for her criminal investigations. After leaving the ranger ranks, the accomplished outdoorswoman thru-hiked the entire Appalachian Trail, kayaked from Miami to Key West, and was the first to mountain bike the 800-mile Arizona Trail. Andrea is now a registered nurse living in Northern California.