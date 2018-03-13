Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
André Malraux
André Malraux’s many books include Man’s Fate, Man’s Hope, The Voices of Silence, The Conquerors, The Temptation of the West, and The Walnut Trees of Altenburg.
By the Author
Picasso's Mask
"Just as the mask of the title symbolizes several aspects of Picasso's life, this important book exists on at least four levels: as an affectionate…