Anastasia Nesvetailova
Anastasia Nesvetailova is Professor of International Political Economy at City, University of London, where she also directs City Political Economy Research Centre (CITYPERC). Her main research focuses on the structure of the global financial system and processes of financialization, financial crises and governance. Her publications include Financial Alchemy in Crisis: The Great Liquidity Illusion (2010) and Shadow Banking Scope, Origins Theories (2017). She is based out of London.Read More
Ronen Palan is an Israeli-born economist and Professor of International Political Economy at City, University of London. His work focuses on offshore financial centers and tax havens. He is the author or editor of a number of books, including The Imagined Economies of Globalisation (with Angus Cameron, Sage, 2004) and Tax Havens: How Globalization Really Works (with Richard Murphy and Christian Chavagneux, Cornell University Press, 2010). He is based out of London.
By the Author
Sabotage
A fierce denunciation of the practices and principles underlying the financial industry and a history of how we got here--from two professors expert in the…