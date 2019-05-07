Anastasia Nesvetailova





Ronen Palan is an Israeli-born economist and Professor of International Political Economy at City, University of London. His work focuses on offshore financial centers and tax havens. He is the author or editor of a number of books, including The Imagined Economies of Globalisation (with Angus Cameron, Sage, 2004) and Tax Havens: How Globalization Really Works (with Richard Murphy and Christian Chavagneux, Cornell University Press, 2010). He is based out of London.

is Professor of International Political Economy at City, University of London, where she also directs City Political Economy Research Centre (CITYPERC). Her main research focuses on the structure of the global financial system and processes of financialization, financial crises and governance. Her publications include(2010) and(2017). She is based out of London.