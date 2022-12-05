Ana Homayoun

Ana Homayoun is a noted teen and millennial expert, author, speaker, and educator. Her work focuses on promoting organization, time-management, personal purpose, and overall wellness for young people. In addition to her individualized consulting services, Homayoun travels around the world working with schools, and frequently provides parent education, student presentations, and professional development presentations. She is the founder of Green Ivy Educational Consulting, a Silicon Valley-based educational consulting firm. She lives in San Francisco.