Amy Westervelt

Amy Westervelt is an award-winning journalist with eighteen years’ experience writing about health, psychology, technology, business, and environmental issues. Her work has recently appeared in Popular Science, Elle, Smithsonian, and Aeon. As a cofounder of Climate Confidential–an award-winning collaboration between six female journalists who syndicated environmental reporting to various national outlets–she helped get longform investigative environmental journalism into a host of national publications, including The Atlantic, Quartz, Smithsonian, Modern Farmer, and many more. In 2014 she was awarded a Rachel Carson Award for environmental journalism.

