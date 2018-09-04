Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Amy Waldman

Amy Waldman’s first novel, The Submission, was a national bestseller, a PEN/Hemingway Award finalist, and the #1 Book of the Year for Entertainment Weekly and Esquire. A former bureau chief for The New York Times and national correspondent for The Atlantic as well as a fellow at the Radcliffe Institute and the American Academy in Berlin, she lives with her family in Brooklyn.

Read More Arrow Icon