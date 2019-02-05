Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amy Shira Teitel
AMY SHIRA TEITEL is a spaceflight historian, author, YouTuber, public speaker, and popular space personality. Not unlike her subjects, she is one of the only academically trained young female spaceflight historians writing for a general audience. She runs the beloved blog Vintage Space (hosted by Discover Magazine) which is also a YouTube channel with over 284,000 subscribers. She’s a regular writer for Discovery’s Seeker and has hosted numerous space and science-related shows, among them NASA’s The Unexplained Files. She gives talks about spaceflight all over the US and Australia.Read More
By the Author
Fighting for Space
Spaceflight historian and creator of YouTube's "Vintage Space" Amy Shira Teitel tells the riveting story of the female pilots who each dreamed of being the…