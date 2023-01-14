Free shipping on orders $35+
Amy Herrick
Amy Herrick grew up in Queens, New York, and attended SUNY Binghamton and the University of Iowa. She lives in Brooklyn, where she has raised two sons, taught pre-K and grade school, written books, and kept company with her husband and numerous pets. A retired teacher, she loves traveling, learning Spanish, and above all reducing her carbon footprint.
By the Author
The Time Fetch
“The Time Fetch is a remarkable testament to the power of true friendship and a thrilling fantasy adventure about the unseen world all around us.” --R.…