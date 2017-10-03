Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amy Dixon
Amy Dixon is the author of the picture books Marathon Mouse, Sophie’s Animal Parade, and Maurice the Unbeastly. She writes from her home in Clovis, California, where she lives on a steady diet of popcorn and coffee. This is her debut middle grade novel.Read More
By the Author
Annie B., Made for TV
For every kid who's ever come in second place, this is a middle grade story about chasing your dreams.Eleven-year-old Annie Brown is used to being…