A longtime advocate of local eating, Amy Cotler is the founding director of Berkshire Grown, a food initiative that received international recognition as a model for local food advocacy. She now consults, teaches, and lectures on food and farm-to-table issues. She worked as the online food forum host for The New York Times, and her food articles have been published in numerous periodicals, including Fine Cooking, Kitchen Garden, Cook, and Orion. Her five cookbooks include Wrap It Up and Fresh From the Farm: The Massachusetts Farm to School Cookbook, which is available free online. Cotler has developed close to 1,000 recipes, including many for the revision of The Joy of Cooking. She has taught at the Institute for Culinary Education and The Culinary Institute of America, where she also researched and wrote teaching text for their professional cookbook.