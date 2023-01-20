Free shipping on orders $35+
Amy Barickman
Amy Barickman is the founder and designer of the pattern company Indygo Junction. She is also the author of Vintage Notions and director of AmyBarickman.com. Ms. Barickman lives in Prairie Village, Kansas.
The Magic Pattern Book
A whole wardrobe in a book. Imagine a pattern. A pattern for a simple skirt. Let’s call it “The Skirt.” Now, imagine that this pattern…