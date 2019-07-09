Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Amanda Brooks
Amanda Brooks is the author behind the successful running website RunToTheFinish.com. She holds a degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri and spent over 10 years as an eCommerce consultant for Fortune 500 companies from Purina to Hallmark to New Balance.Read More
By the Author
Run to the Finish
Inspiration and practical tips for runners who prioritize enjoyment over pace and embrace their place as an "average" runnerIn her first book, popular runner blogger…