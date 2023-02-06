Alyssa Reynoso-Morris

Alyssa Reynoso-Morris is an Afro-Latine Dominican and Puerto Rican author, mother, and community organizer. Alyssa was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, and currently lives in Philadelphia, PA with her partner and daughter. She has worked with community members, non-profit organizations, and government officials to make the world a better place. She invites you to visit her online at alyssaauthor.com



Kim Holt is a children's book illustrator who holds a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University. She is the illustrator of Today Is Different and A Prayer for Our Country. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Kim lives in the Washington, D.C. area with her husband and two dogs, where she drinks copious amounts of coffee and cooks up imaginative dinners for her family.



