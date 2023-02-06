Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Alyssa Reynoso-Morris
Alyssa Reynoso-Morris is an Afro-Latine Dominican and Puerto Rican author, mother, and community organizer. Alyssa was born and raised in The Bronx, New York, and currently lives in Philadelphia, PA with her partner and daughter. She has worked with community members, non-profit organizations, and government officials to make the world a better place. She invites you to visit her online at alyssaauthor.comRead More
Kim Holt is a children's book illustrator who holds a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University. She is the illustrator of Today Is Different and A Prayer for Our Country. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Kim lives in the Washington, D.C. area with her husband and two dogs, where she drinks copious amounts of coffee and cooks up imaginative dinners for her family.
Kim Holt is a children's book illustrator who holds a BFA in animation from the Academy of Art University. She is the illustrator of Today Is Different and A Prayer for Our Country. Originally from Brooklyn, New York, Kim lives in the Washington, D.C. area with her husband and two dogs, where she drinks copious amounts of coffee and cooks up imaginative dinners for her family.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Bronx Is My Home
A picture book celebration of hometown pride including the history, landscape, cuisines, cultures, and activities unique to this vibrant community. Welcome to the Bronx,…