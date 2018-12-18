Aly Taylor

Aly and Josh Taylor have seen God continue to do what man calls “impossible.” Aly Taylor is a grateful wife of one amazing man and a mom of three toddlers. Aly is a full-time homemaker, and it is her greatest joy. During naptime, Aly is an adjunct professor at Liberty University, adoption consultant and homestudy provider, speaker, and family therapist. Aly received her PhD in Marriage and Family Therapy during her breast cancer battle.

Josh Taylor is a man who is still in awe that he gets to spend time with his four miracle girls every day. Waking up with Aly and going to get their three little girls out of their beds each morning is the joy of his life. Josh is a serial entrepreneur, and currently works as a contractor for his business, J. TaylorMade Construction. He also does real estate, including buying, selling, and renting properties.

Josh and Aly have been married for thirteen years and live in West Monroe, Louisiana, raising their three girls, Genevieve, Vera, and Lydia. Aly and Josh now travel the country sharing their story of healing, hope, and miracles. They strive to live each day abundantly and center their marriage and home around the life-changing power of Jesus Christ.

