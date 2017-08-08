Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alphie McCourt
By the Author
The Soulswimmer
The Soulswimmer is a witty and insightful collection of stories, verses, and songs by Alphie McCourt, the youngest of the literary McCourt brothers famous for…
Silent Night and Frank Won't be Calling this Year
Alphie McCourt, the youngest of the McCourt brothers, reminisces on Christmas past-from his childhood in Limerick to the celebrations of family and friends in New…
The Mouse Before Christmas
"The mouse came looking for his present. The tree was fresh and the cat indifferent. It was an evening our household will always remember."
Santa and the Baby
In a rare occurrence, Santa Claus meets the Baby Jesus. The children cheer the two of them. Peace reigns, amid great generosity of spirit and…
Saint Patrick, The Banner, The Hat, and the FBI
Just in time for Saint Patrick's Day! Alphie McCourt, author of the convivial memoir A Long Stone's Throw and youngest brother of Frank McCourt (Angela's…
The Wedding
"Jews and Irish Catholics did not often marry each other in the 1970s. Lynn and I did. A few mishaps, an AWOL rabbi, a long…
The Holey Pants
"From the lanes of Limerick to the bejeweled and glittering women of the Upper East Side; that's quite a stretch, but please, not too far.…
A Long Stone's Throw
This memoir of the youngest McCourt begins between the borders of Canada and the United States. Because of a technical hitch in immigration law, Alphie,…