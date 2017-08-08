Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alphie McCourt

Alphie McCourt grew up in Limerick, Ireland, and immigrated to the U.S in 1959. Since, he has lived in Canada, California, and New York, and has spent a good part of his life in the restaurant and bar business. His writings have appeared in the Washington Post, The Villager (New York), the Limerick Leader, and in Icons magazine.
