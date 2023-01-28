Allison Mia Starcher

Free shipping on orders $35+
Alison Mia Starcher is a professional illustrator, specializing in plants and insects. Her work appears regularly in the Southern California Gardener. She lives in Los Angeles.
Good Bugs for Your Garden
Anyone who gardens knows how snails, aphids, scale insects, and caterpillars can damage vegetables, flowers, shrubs, and trees. But not many of us know that…