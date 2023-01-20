Allen Kurzweil is the author of Leon and the Champion Chip—the second in a series of young-reader novels—in which he first explored the idea of a science curriculum based on the potato chip. Mr. Kurzweil has also written two award-winning novels for adults, A Case of Curiosities and The Grand Complication. Currently a fellow at the John Nicholas Brown Center for the Study of American Civilization at Brown University, he lives in Providence, Rhode Island, with his wife and son, Max, his potato chip science collaborator and beta-tester.