Allan Rogers
Al Rogers, born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, acquired his first peony cultivar in 1929 at age eight. He owned and operated Caprice Farm Nursery, a successful peony nursery and mail-order supplier, for more than twenty years. Over the years he has written and lectured on peonies and other perennials, and served as a director on the board of the Perennial Plant Association for eight years.
By the Author
Peonies
Al Rogers has been growing peonies since childhood, and this book represents more than 60 years' experience. Peonies are treasured by gardeners for their longevity,…