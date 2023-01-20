Free shipping on orders $35+

Allan Rogers

Al Rogers, born in Haverhill, Massachusetts, acquired his first peony cultivar in 1929 at age eight. He owned and operated Caprice Farm Nursery, a successful peony nursery and mail-order supplier, for more than twenty years. Over the years he has written and lectured on peonies and other perennials, and served as a director on the board of the Perennial Plant Association for eight years.
