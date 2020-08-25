Allan M. Brandt
Allan M. Brandt is the Amalie Moses Kass Professor of the History of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, and a professor in the Department of the History of Science at Harvard University. His previous writings include the book No Magic Bullet: A Social History of Venereal Disease in the United States Since 1880 .Read More
By the Author
The Cigarette Century
The invention of mass marketing led to cigarettes being emblazoned in advertising and film, deeply tied to modern notions of glamour and sex appeal. It…