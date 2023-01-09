Alisa Huntsman is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and the pastry chef at the Loveless Cafe. Since she arrived at the restaurant in 2005, Alisa has created a dessert menu that now rivals the Loveless’s famous biscuits in popularity. An avid gardener, beekeeper, and baker, Alisa lives in Nashville with her husband and two daughters. She is also the author of Sky High: Irresistible Triple-Layer Cakes.

