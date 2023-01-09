Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Alisa Huntsman
Alisa Huntsman is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and the pastry chef at the Loveless Cafe. Since she arrived at the restaurant in 2005, Alisa has created a dessert menu that now rivals the Loveless’s famous biscuits in popularity. An avid gardener, beekeeper, and baker, Alisa lives in Nashville with her husband and two daughters. She is also the author of Sky High: Irresistible Triple-Layer Cakes.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Desserts from the Famous Loveless Cafe
Delicious Southern sweets and treats from a Nashville favorite. Renowned for its Southern charm and superb comfort food, the Loveless Cafe in Nashville,Tennessee, serves some…