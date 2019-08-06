Alina Das

Alina Das is an immigrant rights activist, lawyer, and professor. A professor at New York University School of Law, Das is the Co-Director of the New York University Immigrant Rights Clinic, a leading institution in national and local struggles for immigrant rights. Her legal scholarship has been published by leading law journals, and she is a frequent commentator on immigration policy for outlets including MSNBC, CNBC, PBS, WNYC, PRI, The Atlantic, Democracy Now!, The New York Times, The Nation, and VICE News. Das was previously a Soros Justice Fellow and Staff Attorney at the Immigrant Defense Project, which works at the intersection of immigration and criminal law. She has been awarded the national LexisNexis Matthew Bender Daniel Levy Memorial Award for Outstanding Achievement in Immigration Law, the Immigrant Defense Project Champion of Justice Award, the NYU Law Podell Distinguished Teaching Award, the NYU Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Faculty Award, the NYU Center for Multicultural Education & Programs Nia Faculty Award, and the NYU Women of Color Collective Woman of Distinction Award. Das lives in New York City.