Alice Lieu

Alice and Doris Lieu are the founders of ILOOTPAPERIE, a stationery company inspired by a love of paper goods, funny drawings, and a keen appreciation for puns. Their products can be found in Urban Outfitters, Paper Source, and more than 200 independent retailers across the country. With their pup Sparky in tow, Alice and Doris live and work in their home studio in Pasadena, California.