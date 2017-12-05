Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alexandra Tweten
Alexandra Tweten is the creator of ByeFelipe and has been called a “Feminist-Tinder-Creep-Busting Web Vigilante.” She has been featured in national media outlets including the New York Times, Huffington Post, The Guardian, and Cosmopolitan, and has recently appeared on Good Morning America and Nightline. Tweten is the subject of the forthcoming short-form documentary #Internetfamous and has spoken at the L.A Museum of Broken Relationships. She lives in Los Angeles, California.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Bye Felipe
From the creator of the viral Instagram account comes an empowering guide to navigating the hazards and horrors of online dating. After one too many…