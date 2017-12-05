Alexandra Tweten

Alexandra Tweten is the creator of ByeFelipe and has been called a “Feminist-Tinder-Creep-Busting Web Vigilante.” She has been featured in national media outlets including the New York Times, Huffington Post, The Guardian, and Cosmopolitan, and has recently appeared on Good Morning America and Nightline. Tweten is the subject of the forthcoming short-form documentary #Internetfamous and has spoken at the L.A Museum of Broken Relationships. She lives in Los Angeles, California.

