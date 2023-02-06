Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Alexandra Rowland

Alexandra Rowland is the author of several fantasy books, including A Conspiracy Of Truths, A Choir Of Lies, and Some by Virtue Fall, as well as a cohost of the Hugo Award nominated podcast Be the Serpent, all done while sternly supervised by their feline quality control manager. They hold a degree in world literature, mythology, and folklore from Truman State University. 
