Alexandra Natapoff
Alexandra Natapoff is professor of law at the University of California, Irvine. A 2016 Guggenheim Fellow, she is also the author of Snitching: Criminal Informants and the Erosion of American Justice, which won the 2010 ABA Silver Gavel Award Honorable Mention for Books. She lives in Irvine, California.Read More
By the Author
Punishment Without Crime
A revelatory account of the misdemeanor machine that unjustly brands millions of Americans as criminalsPunishment Without Crime offers an urgent new interpretation of inequality and…