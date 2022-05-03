Alexander Poots
Alexander Poots holds a Master's degree in Roman History from the University of Oxford, where his graduate thesis was shortlisted for the annual Ancient History Prize. This is his first book.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
The Strangers' House
THE STRANGERS’ HOUSE will recount Northern Ireland’s unique history through the work of its greatest writers: the poetry of Patrick Kavanagh, Louis MacNeice, Seamus Heaney and…