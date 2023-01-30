Alex Cuadros

Alex Cuadros is the author of Brazillionaires: Wealth, Power, Decadence, and Hope in an American Country (Spiegel & Grau, 2016), which was long-listed for the Financial Times Business Book of the Year award. A former Bloomberg staff reporter, he’s also written for Bloomberg Businessweek, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Lapham’s Quarterly, among other outlets.