Alex Cuadros is the author of Brazillionaires: Wealth, Power, Decadence, and Hope in an American Country (Spiegel & Grau, 2016), which was long-listed for the Financial Times Business Book of the Year award. A former Bloomberg staff reporter, he’s also written for Bloomberg Businessweek, The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The Washington Post, and Lapham’s Quarterly, among other outlets.Read More
By the Author
Children of the Wide River
From critically acclaimed author and journalist Alex Cuadros, a fascinating, in-depth look at the people of the Cinta Larga tribe of the Amazon—a story of…