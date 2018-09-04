Alex Bertie

Alex Bertie is a young transgender YouTuber from rural Dorset. While still attending school at just 14, he started making videos on sexuality and gender identity, continuing to do so today with weekly uploads. To this day, he has reached around 330,000 subscribers. His work has been picked up by organizations such as Childline and Stonewall, and has been recognized by the Independent, YouTube magazine TenEighty, and trans publication FTM Magazine.