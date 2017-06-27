Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Alberto Bachmann
Swiss-born Alberto Bachmann was a concert violinist and composer whose enthusiasm for the instrument compelled him to write about it. He wrote Le Violon in 1906, Les Grands Violinistes du Passé in 1913, Gymnastique à l'Usage des Violinistes in 1914, and culminated his work as a writer in 1925 with the publication of this encyclopedia.
By the Author
An Encyclopedia Of The Violin
This encyclopedia is the diverse lexicographic work available in the English language and provides a treasure trove of information on the violin—its technique, its history,…