Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Alberto Bachmann

Swiss-born Alberto Bachmann was a concert violinist and composer whose enthusiasm for the instrument compelled him to write about it. He wrote Le Violon in 1906, Les Grands Violinistes du Passé in 1913, Gymnastique à l'Usage des Violinistes in 1914, and culminated his work as a writer in 1925 with the publication of this encyclopedia.
Read More Arrow Icon