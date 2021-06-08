Albert Tate is a pastor, public speaker, podcast host and Mississippi native who accepted a call to ministry at 21 years old. Albert graduated with his Bachelor’s degree from Wesley Bible College and is also working towards a Master’s degree at Fuller Theological Seminary. Raised in the church, Albert began to preach at revivals and lead retreats for people eager to grow closer to Jesus. Albert followed God’s lead to Lake Avenue Church in Pasadena, California. Albert moved from Youth to Senior Youth Pastor to the Sunday night service Pastor and finally, to Intergenerational Pastor where he essentially functioned as a Teaching Pastor.



In 2011, Albert left Lake Avenue to found Fellowship Monrovia in Monrovia, California which has a loyal congregation and has 20,000 viewers watching its online services. He often speaks at camps, colleges and revivals. Albert’s speaking engagements have taken him all around the United States as well as abroad to places like South Africa, Thailand, China and Ecuador. He now serves on the board of Azusa Pacific University and the advisory council of the Fuller Youth Institute. He is also deeply involved in international church planting and is a Co-Catalyst of LA Church Planting.



Albert hosts the Albert Tate Podcast and Good News Today, a live weekday morning devotional show with thousands of daily viewers. The Albert Tate Podcast features prominent Christian leaders and voices (such as Leonce Crump, Terrell Owens, David Kinnaman, Phil Vischer, and others). Good News Today was started as an encouraging morning devotional at the onset of the Coronavirus Pandemic and has evolved into a space for interactive community and a necessary reminder that God is in control in all seasons and situations, even when He seems disobedient. Albert is also the teaching pastor at Willow Creek Church. In a visit to Fellowship Monrovia, Ray Johnston of Bayside Church said that Albert could very well be the most influential Christian in America in the next twenty years. Albert works tirelessly not to prove Mr. Johnston right, but to ensure that through all things, God is glorified.

