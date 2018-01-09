Albert Samaha

Albert Samaha is a criminal justice reporter at BuzzFeed News. He has written for the Village Voice, San Francisco Weekly, and the Riverfront Times, and his work has appeared in the San Francisco Examiner, the New York Observer, Pop-Up Magazine, and the Best American Travel Writing anthology series. His stories have won awards from the National Association of Black Journalists, the National Education Writers Association, the California Newspaper Publishers Association, and others. He is a graduate of Columbia’s Graduate School of Journalism and lives in New York City.