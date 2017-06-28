Albert A. Nofi

Albert A. Nofi has a Ph.D. in Military History from the City University of New York and was associate editor for many years of the groundbreaking military journal Strategy and Tactics. He was a founder of wargaming, the conflict simulation system used both by hobbyists and military planners. Dr. Nofi has written numerous books and articles on military history and was a news media military commentator during the Persian Gulf War. He is also the author of The Gettysburg Campaign and The Waterloo Campaign.