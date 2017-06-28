Albert A. Nofi
By the Author
The Alamo And The Texas War For Independence
It was a small war -- probably no more than 2,500 men were ever engaged in a single action, both sides taken together. It was…
James Longstreet
Few figures from the American Civil War have generated more controversy than Confederate general James Longstreet. As the senior officer present at Pickett's Charge, he…
The Waterloo Campaign
Albert Nofi has used his many years of research to produce an account of the battle of Waterloo that has all the grandeur and military…
Marine Corps Book Of Lists
The United States Marine Corps is America's best-known military unit, and perhaps the most famous in the world. It is the nation's oldest unit, as…
The War Against Hitler
Renowned historian and military commentator Albert A. Nofi brings together for the first time in paperback a series of hard-hitting essays on World War II's…
A Civil War Treasury
"A treasure trove of War of Secession minutiae that will please any buff."--Civil War NewsA Civil War Treasury does not pretend to be a sweeping…
The Gettysburg Campaign, June-July 1863
A must-read for those interested in the battle of Gettysburg, the bloodiest battle of the bloodiest war in American historyLong recognized as one of the…
The Civil War Notebook
An engaging collection of more than 500 startling facts, anecdotes and other small jottings about America's War Between the States. Arranged roughly in chronological order,…