Daniel Lerner, MAPP, is a clinical instructor at NYU, and he serves on the instructional staff at the University of Pennsylvania. As a performance coach he works with established and high-potential musicians, athletes, and executives to leverage the advantages that a healthy psychological state can bring to their performance at both work and home.



Alan Schlechter, MD, is a Clinical Assistant Professor at NYU Langone Medical Center and the Director of the Outpatient Child and Adolescent Psychiatry Services at Bellevue Hospital. In this role, he seeks to provide mental health care to New York’s most vulnerable children and families.