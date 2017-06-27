Alan S. Perelson
Alan S. Perelson is a Staff Member of the Theoretical Biophysics Group, and an affiliate of the Center for Nonlinear Studios, University of California, Los Alamos, National Laboratory, Los Alamos, New Mexico. He received his Ph.D. in Biophysics from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1972. Perelson received the N.I.H. Research Career Development Award (1979-1984); and the Bousch Lomb Medal for Excellence in Biology. His research interests are the application of mathematics to immunological, physiological, chemical, and biophysical problems.
By the Author
Theoretical Immunology, Part One
Assuming that the complex phenomena underlying the operation of the immune system may be better understood through the collaborative efforts of theorists and experimentalists viewing…
Theoretical Immunology, Part Two
Assuming that the complex phenomena underlying the operation of the immune system may be better understood through the collaborative efforts of theorists and experimentalists viewing…
Molecular Evolution on Rugged Landscapes
Rugged fitness landscapes, and emerging area of biological science, underline both molecular and morphological evolution. Mathematical descriptions of such landscapes can be expected to lead…